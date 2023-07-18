The woman who was arrested Monday, accused of killing a man whose body was found at a BREC park last week, has also been booked in a different killing, Baton Rouge police said.
Janice Frazier, 42, is accused of killing 34-year-old Christopher Holden. Baton Rouge police say she shot him in or near an apartment on Boulevard De Province on July 14; his body was found at the park at 801 South Flannery Road shortly after 7 a.m. the next day.
The two were in a relationship, police said. Frazier faces a count of second-degree murder and a count of obstruction of justice.
On Tuesday, Frazier was booked on another count of second-degree murder in the death of Emanie Anderson, who was found dead of a gunshot wound in the 9200 block of Hyacinth Avenue in October 2021, Baton Rouge police said.
This is a developing story, check back later for more details.