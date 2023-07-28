A former correctional officer for the Tangipahoa Parish Jail accused of tearing the wig off a woman and using excessive force was found guilty Thursday, according to 21st Judicial District Attorney Scott Perrilloux's office.
Vera Chester, 52, of Hammond, was convicted of two counts: One for malfeasance in office and another for malfeasance in office; tampering with evidence.
Court documents say that, in the early morning hours of February 14, 2021, Chester was conducting a pat down on a woman who had been brought to the jail that night for a non-violent offense.
As the woman faced the wall, Chester grabbed her by her hair and forcefully pulled her back, ripping her wig off. Chester then threw the wig to the ground and shoved the woman's head back into the wall, court records show.
The woman was brought to a changing room — an area Chester called the "bird cage" according to prosecutors — for a cavity search and to change into prison uniform. As she left with Chester and another corrections officer, prosecutors say the victim was pushed into trash cans.
An altercation broke out, and prosecutors say Chester and the other officer brought the victim into a bathroom and sprayed her with pepper spray, hit her in the face multiple times and handcuffed her.
Upon exiting the restroom, the woman lost her balance and fell to the floor. Chester stood over her with pepper spray in her hand until she came to an upright position, and was then taken to a bench to sit, court documents state.
Chester then threw the victim's property bag at her head three times while she sat on the bench, Perrilloux's office said.
Chester claimed the victim had attempted to hit her and was being non-compliant, according to prosecutors.
Surveillance footage from the jail recorded the incident and showed Chester's excessive use of force, prosecutors say. Footage also did not show the victim trying to hit Chester.
Prosecutors said the victim received delayed treatment for the pepper spray, against training and protocol. After her release, the victim went to the hospital for vision problems and was diagnosed with floaters and a swollen orbital bone.
Chester joined the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office in 2018, according to court documents. She resigned in February 2021, 10 days after the incident.
Chester's sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 24.
Chester's attorney and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office were not immediately available for comment.