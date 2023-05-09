A man who was fleeing police when he crashed into a truck, killing the driver, now faces a manslaughter charge, arrest documents show.
Bryan Jones, 22, had fled from Baton Rouge police just after midnight on March 9 after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a 2016 Nissan Altima on Florida Boulevard, according to arrest documents. During the chase, Jones ran a red light at the intersection of Fairfields Avenue and southbound North Acadian Thruway and hit a 2008 Ford F-250 on the driver's side, authorities said.
The driver of the truck, 56-year-old Victor Remone Duncan, was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, arrest documents say. Jones was also brought to the hospital with serious injuries.
After the crash, Jones was booked on aggravated flight from an officer, damaged tail lamps and possession of marijuana, along with an outstanding warrant for theft, court documents said. The manslaughter charge was added Tuesday, two months after the crash occurred.
Duncan was the fifth person to die in a police pursuit during a 10-month period, all but one of them bystanders.
The incident drew the attention of elected officials and others who think police need to reconsider how and when they launch pursuits.
Police chases became a prominent issue in the Baton Rouge region after a Dec. 31 crash killed Brusly High students Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill. Dunn's brother, who was a passenger in the girls' car, was seriously injured in the crash.
A grand jury charged the Addis police officer involved in the crash with manslaughter. Local district attorney, Tony Clayton, has fiercely criticized how officers handled the chase.