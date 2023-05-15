Days after a Denham Springs police officer was shot in the line of duty, his community has rallied around him as he fights for his life, planning blood drives and donations in his honor.
According to DSPD, Cpl. Shawn Kelly was one of multiple officers who responded to calls about an argument between a man and a woman in the parking lot outside Petco at the Spring Park Plaza mall last Thursday evening.
When police arrived, the man, identified by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office as 30-year-old Justin Roberts, of Denham Springs, began to fire at them, striking Kelly multiple times, police said.
Kelly was rushed to the hospital in critical condition; his condition remains the same, the department said Sunday.
Officials say Roberts attempted to flee the scene toward Highway 190 but was quickly stopped by Livingston Sheriff’s deputies. The department said Roberts approached the deputies while brandishing a gun, leading deputies to shoot him.
Roberts was rushed to the hospital but died a few hours later, officials said. LPSO spokeswoman Lori Steele said Friday evening that the officer who shot Roberts has been placed on leave, per department policy.
DSPD Sgt. Scott Sterling said Monday there were 191 bags of blood donated at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital on Friday, when people lined up to give blood for the officer.
Another blood drive was scheduled for the Livingston Parish Courthouse from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. Law enforcement and city leaders showed up early to donate, according to LPSO.
Big Mike's Sports Bar and Grill in Denham Springs is also holding a give back day for Kelly on Wednesday, May 17. The event will be held all day for dine in and to-go.
"Please visit us this day to help contribute to Shawn Kelly and his family in this time of need," said a post on the bar's social media. "Our prayers are with him."
The post noted donations are also being accepted at Hancock Whitney Bank.