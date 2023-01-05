The family of a Louisiana prison inmate who hung himself in his cell publicly confronted corrections officials on Thursday, demanding more information and saying he had begged for medical and mental health treatment before his death.
Family members learned of Jamaal Harris' death on Nov. 13, 2022. He was 23 years old.
Harris' family assembled in the parking lot in front of Elayn Hunt Correctional Center on Thursday morning with the intention of praying, speaking to media and requesting his property from the facility where he died. Instead, they were met by two staff members who told them they were not allowed on the premises, the family said.
Jovon Harris, Jamaal's mother, had a lengthy conversation with a staff member in the parking lot in front of the visitor's center before she returned to stand by her vehicle to pray with her family and the religious leaders present. Eventually, two St. Gabriel Police units showed up after about 30 minutes, prompting the family to leave the prison grounds.
Department of Corrections spokesperson Ken Pastorick said that, once visitors turn onto the road that leads directly to Hunt, they are on prison property, and the prison itself is a secure facility.
"That is part of the prison — we don’t allow folks just to mill around in the parking lot," he said.
Harris death has been ruled a suicide, according to Pastorick.
"At the time of his death, Harris was housed in disciplinary segregation for multiple disciplinary infractions," he said. "As this is currently under investigation, we are unable to comment further."
Harris' family said he was confined in his cell for 23 hours a day and denied treatment for his asthma and mental health conditions. Chanielle Taylor, his sister, said the family is still waiting for answers about the details surrounding his death, including an autopsy report.
“It’s been hell,” she said. “We need justice for Jamaal.”
Other family members recounted how Harris grew stressed and anxious when he was transferred to Hunt after serving time at another state facility. They say not only was he denied treatment for both physical and mental health challenges, but he was also mistreated by the guards.
“They are still human beings,” said Jaquinta Harris, another sister. “What made him get to this breaking point?”
A group of activists and religious leaders who accompanied the family at the prison called for Louisiana to work with social justice groups to create a more rehabilitative prison system in the state.
They compared Harris' treatment in disciplinary segregation to that of another Louisiana prison recently condemned by a federal judge. The judge wrote in her November ruling that David Wade Correctional Center violated the constitutional rights of inmates held in extended lockdown by "exposing them to mental torture" and depriving them of adequate mental health care.
“Just because you’re behind bars, doesn’t mean your humane treatment stops,” said Pastor Gregory Manning of Broadmoor Community Church, who prayed with the family. "Jamaal’s life should not have been taken from him.”