A truck that led authorities on a chase through several parishes Friday afternoon – even after popping a tire – was apprehended in Baton Rouge, Louisiana State Police said.
LSP spokesman Christian Reed said local police began pursuing the vehicle in White Castle sometime in the early afternoon. White Castle police followed the truck as it fled into Ascension Parish before making its way onto I-10.
State police joined the chase as the driver continued westbound past the Ascension/East Baton Rouge line, Reed said.
Videos taken by bystanders circulating on social media show the lopsided truck speeding on three wheels down busy highway roads, sparks flying from the spoke where the front passenger wheel had been as it dragged along pavement.
At one point, the driver of the vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run, Reed said, though it was not clear as of Friday evening whether the incident is what led to the chase, or if it occurred after the chase began.
Reed said no injuries were reported.
Authorities eventually cornered the vehicle outside a car dealership on Siegen Lane and two people were taken into custody, Reed said. Their names were not released Friday.