The Louisiana Department of Health said Monday it has launched a "health standards investigation" into the death of an elderly Hammond man who went missing and was later found dead.
Huey Kennedy, 79, was reported missing Saturday night after he left the Oceans Behavioral Hospital in Hammond, according to police. Officers said he suffered severe dementia.
In a press conference Sunday night at 5 p.m., Hammond police said they didn't believe Kennedy was supposed to be outside when he left the facility through a side door. The facility didn't discover he was missing for two hours, police said.
Kennedy's stepson added during the conference that Kennedy was likely attempting to go back to his hometown of Bogalusa.
Kennedy was later found dead around 7:45 p.m. Sunday night, Hammond police said. No other details were available regarding his death.
An official with the Louisiana Department of Health said the investigation is ongoing.