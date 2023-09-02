West Baton Rouge schools will have crisis counselors and an 'increased security presence" when classes resume Tuesday after a student was shot and killed at Port Allen High School on Friday night during the football game against Brusly High School.
"Although we had extra security at this game, it ended in a tragic incide" the parish school system said in a statement Saturday morning. "At this time, we ask for prayers for all involved."
The shooting happened at halftime of the Sugar Cane Classic, a major rivalry game between the two schools. In addition to the student who was killed, a female victim was injured, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
The identities of the victims have not yet been released.
“We have on-going programs in our schools that teach students ways to resolve disputes with their peers. We will re-double those efforts and work with the Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s Office and others in the coming months to teach our students that violence destroys many people’s lives,” said Superintendent Chandler Smith in the statement. “Our prayers are with everyone touched by this tragedy. In times like these, our entire community grieves. By loving and supporting each other, we will get through it.”
On a statement on its Facebook page, Port Allen High School sent "prayers and condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims last night and everyone impacted."
"Every single thing we do, we do for our kids," the statement said. "We will continue that good work. There is so much good in them. We will continue to teach, guide, love and pray."