As Baton Rouge grapples with a sudden rash of deadly shootings, Police Chief Murphy Paul hotly defended his department's work, saying too many perpetrators are allowed to walk the streets after committing violent crimes.
"We know the strategies we had in place were working at the end of last year," he said during a press conference at police headquarters Friday. "What I want to focus on is what we can do to prevent these incidents from happening."
It's been seven days of near-nonstop bloodshed for the parish, with more people killed in the past week than in the previous four combined.
Since last Thursday, authorities have responded to at least 15 shootings that left eight people dead and at least 13 others wounded.
During Friday's media briefing, Paul repeated a refrain he has often said: that most of the violence is being driven by a relatively small number of people.
“I get sick and tired of hearing from my police officers that we're dealing the same individuals,” he said. “We are dealing with the symptoms of crime. There has to be more accountability.”
He said the department made more than 4,000 felony arrests in 2022.
"How many do you think are still walking the streets?" he asked, suggesting that funneling more resources toward efforts that address violent reoffenders could "reduce crime another 20%."
"Every time a murderer, a shooter, gets out of jail after we've arrested them and built a case, you know what happens? The community begins to lose faith in us," he said. "What message does that send when we've arrested somebody twice for shootings and they're out there in the community?"
As part of ongoing efforts to address the city's crime rates, the department plans to expand intelligence-sharing between State Police, EBRSO, Probation and Parole and federal partners, Paul said. He added that BRPD recently added four drones, 40 additional crime cameras and 41 new license plate readers to its inventory to aid the department's Real Time Crime Center.
"All of that evidence, data and intelligence collected from our technology center will help our officers in the field, as well as give our District Attorney's office more leverage during court proceedings," he continued.
Paul said the sudden increase in violence is "not the norm," and added that the department had identified some administrative positions that would be "reassigned and repurposed" to address the issue.
He ended the press conference without taking any questions.
BRPD captain Kevin Heinz gave new details in several of the recent shootings.
On May 18, 28-year-old Davanta Matthews was discovered dead from gunshot wounds on the second floor of a parking garage near LSU's campus. Police said Friday that Matthews' death was the result of three people shooting at each other.
Around 9 a.m. Sunday, 52-year-old Tron Davis was found shot to death in the 4000 block of Tuscarora Street.
Later that evening, Abel Palomares, 28, was killed in the 12000 block of Province Place, police said. Police said Friday that the shooting was the result of an argument between neighbors.
Shortly after midnight Monday, a man who police have not identified was killed in a shooting that also wounded another person in the 600 block of West McKinley Street. Police said Friday that the shooting resulted from a fight between two acquaintances.
On Monday afternoon, a car was shot up on Acadian Thruway near Gus Young Avenue while sitting at a traffic light. Its driver, 25-year-old Courtney Brown Jr., was killed.
Just after 11 p.m. that same day, the body of another man who had been shot to death was found in the grass at a trailer park in the 4700 block of Lavey Lane in Baker, police said.
Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Christopher Jackson, 35, was shot and killed in a neighborhood off North Foster Drive.
Two days later, just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Cedrid Battiste was found dead from gunshot wounds in the 12000 block of Robbie Aveue, police said.
Then, Friday morning, two people were wounded when someone fired on a vehicle they were sitting in, police said at the news conference. One remains in critical condition.
Heinz said some of the fatal shootings may ultimately be ruled justified, though investigations into all eight are ongoing.
Paul noted that drug activity was suspected in at least two of the cases and urged anyone experiencing addiction or a mental health crisis to reach out to the city's existing resources, including the Bridge Center For Hope, which opened in 2021 as the state's first crisis center.
The killings ended months of relative quiet after several years of record-breaking violence.
Like many U.S. cities during the pandemic, East Baton Rouge Parish's murder rate rose to unprecedented levels in 2020. Records maintained by The Advocate show that 114 people were killed within parish limits between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, surpassing the previous high of 106 three years earlier.
In 2021, the city-parish shattered its previous record again, ending the year with 149 homicides before falling to 115 in 2022.
Despite the sudden uptick, homicides are still below where they have been in previous years. As of May 26, Advocate records show there have been 38 killings in East Baton Rouge, 16 less than the 54 recorded in the same time period last year.
Addiction and violence prevention resources can be found at whenyouarereadybr.com and Summerofhopebr.com.