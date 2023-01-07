After chases killed bystanders, should Baton Rouge police rethink their rules for pursuits?

At least three times last year, Baton Rouge police officers initiated high-speed vehicle pursuits that would end in massive wrecks, leaving a total of four people dead — three of them bystanders.
The latest carnage came on Saturday when an Addis police officer blew a red light in West Baton Rouge Parish and slammed his unit into a car holding three teenagers. Two of the teens were killed and a third left in critical condition.
BRPD officers were not on the scene of the crash, but the Addis officer was joining a chase BRPD had launched and which had snaked west when the suspect fled over the Mississippi River, officials have said.
Elected officials, attorneys and activists have since questioned the BRPD policy that allowed officers to launch the chase. Some are criticizing the decision to chase a suspect observed at the scene by witnesses, known by his family and accused of a property crime.
“I absolutely feel we need to review our present standards because I don’t want to see this happen again, and I know our citizens don’t want to see it happen again,” East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome told reporters this week. “Once is once too many.”
Broome said she would “implore” a review of BRPD’s pursuit policies from Chief Murphy Paul.
Vehicle pursuits have fallen out of favor in recent years among some law enforcement agencies. Experts say a broader shift towards progressive policing has ushered in rules for when officers can or can’t use vehicles to chase suspects in vehicles. Many agencies now only allow vehicle pursuits of suspects accused of violent crimes.
Paul has long touted his forward-thinking style in progressive policing circles. But BRPD is behind many of its peer agencies when it comes to vehicle pursuit rules, according to a review of 21 other departments' rulebooks, a U.S. Justice Department analysis of pursuit data and interviews with five policing experts who are veteran former or current officers.
BRPD’s chase policy leaves more split-second decisions to officers and allows them to decide whether to chase a suspect in more circumstances than many police departments, those sources say. That can increase the pressure on officers in high-adrenaline situations and raise the risk of injury to all involved.
“In what can be a stressful situation, it can be a tall order to expect officers to go through a multi-factor checklist and balance different competing priorities against each other in the kind of comprehensive way we’d want,” said Seth Stoughton, a professor of law and criminology at the University of South Carolina and a former police officer in Florida. “I’m not saying that’s impossible, but on average it is going to be more difficult for officers to implement than a simple directive: Don’t pursue this, or only pursue it if it reaches this level. “
Calling Saturday’s deaths a tragedy, Paul said his administration reviews every department policy annually and would consider overhauling the vehicle pursuit rules once a report on last year’s pursuit trends is prepared sometime before the end of February.
“This is a very sad affair,” he said in an interview. “We’re constantly reviewing best practices and policies in the wake of incidents like this.”
Three crashes, four dead
The two teens killed in Saturday's crash were Brusly high school students Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 16.
In May, Sherell Weston, 49, died when 22-year-old Darrien Rogers slammed his Dodge Charger into Weston's car while fleeing Baton Rouge police at speeds of over 100 mph, after cops said they saw him going the wrong way on Choctaw Drive. Then, in September, a passenger in a suspect’s vehicle died after the driver fled a traffic stop, unmarked Baton Rouge police units took chase and the vehicle crashed. Police have said they saw an assault-style rifle in the car.
Every pursuit undergoes a review by multiple levels of BRPD’s administration, said Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, Jr., a BRPD spokesman. Paul has defended the September pursuit, saying he believes the officers stopped a shooting.
Saturday’s crash kicked off when Tyquel Zanders, 24, entered a home in the 3200 block of Blackwell Drive belonging to people in his family, pushed his father down, took the keys to a car and stole it, McKneely said. Baton Rouge officers caught up to the vehicle and launched a pursuit. Zanders fled across the Mississippi River Bridge into West Baton Rouge Parish, and BRPD officers stopped chasing him at the parish line, McKneely said.
After other agencies joined the chase and pursued Zanders through Brusly, an Addis police unit driven by Officer David Cauthron, 42, crashed into the teenagers’ vehicle near the Brusly Police Department on La. 1.
Zanders eventually drove back across the river and was caught at the Interstate 10 Dalrymple exit. He was booked for home invasion, theft of a vehicle and aggravated flight — with manslaughter counts added later across the river for the girls’ deaths.
The local District Attorney, Tony Clayton, also charged Cauthron with two counts of negligent homicide and a count of negligent injuring — an unusual occurrence in cases where police are accused of causing civilian deaths. The latter count stems from injuries to Dunn's older brother, college freshman Liam Dunn, who remained in critical condition days after the crash, Clayton has said.
Addis Police Chief Ricky Anderson did not return emailed questions about his office’s policies and training regarding vehicle pursuits. Asked to provide internal affairs files on Cauthron, Anderson said no such files exist.
The vast majority of recent pursuits by BRPD did not result in injury or death to bystanders, data posted to the agency’s website show: Of 120 pursuits initiated in 2021, the last year for which the data was available, 83 ended in arrests and just nine in crashes.
Twelve were terminated by officers before a suspect was apprehended — the best case scenario once a pursuit has started, some experts say.
‘Devastating consequences’
The goal of every police pursuit should be to end the chase as quickly as possible, said Nicholas Bloomfield, a career officer and police use of force and tactics expert.
“We know that the longer the pursuit goes, the greater the risk to the population,” he said.
BRPD documents discuss that danger. Whenever possible, the best pursuit is “one that never happens,” the 2021 data report reads. Department policy acknowledges that the most dangerous pursuits are those involving multiple agencies — like the one on New Year's Eve.
"Pursuits involving more than one agency are inherently dangerous due to limited communications between involved units," department documents say. "Since communication is an essential element of any pursuit, any lack or mis-communication could have devastating consequences."
Police agencies in Baltimore, Dallas, Cincinnati, Orlando and New Orleans in recent years created policy saying which crimes warrant pursuit. Those policies aim to limit decisions officers have to make in urgent and adrenaline-filled moments, Bloomfield said, and commonly hinge on the severity of an alleged crime.
By 2015, the majority of agencies in the U.S. had vehicle pursuit policies that used criteria such as speed, type of offense, or surrounding conditions to define when a pursuit was allowed, a special report by the Justice Department from 2017 says. The percentage of sworn personnel working in agencies that left pursuit decisions to an officer’s discretion decreased from 17% to 11% between 1997 and 2013, the report says.
A common policy change has been one that limits chases to people suspected of violent crimes.
“If we have a serial killer or a murder-homicide suspect who’s wanted, there’s at least a decent argument to say that by this individual not apprehended by the police, the population is at risk,” Bloomfield said. “If a person steals a bag of Fritos, doing a high speed pursuit of that individual has zero logic.”
In contrast, BRPD’s rules give officers broad latitude about when to initiate pursuits. Cops in marked units may choose to pursue suspects accused of traffic crimes all the way up to homicides, the policy says. Once the officer chooses to pursue, they must call a supervisor and tell them factors like the suspect’s alleged crime, speed and location.
That allows supervisors to weigh the risk of initiating a pursuit based on things like weather conditions or whether a school has been recently let out in the area, said McKneely, the BRPD spokesman.
Calls for reform
Some experts called the decision to chase Zanders for what appeared to be a property crime a miscalculation of the risk inherent to a high-speed chase. McKneely said that the extent of the injuries to Zander's father from his fall were unclear. Zanders was not booked for assault, battery or similar charges.
“They know who he is, they know what he did, and there is no reason to chase that person whatsoever,” said Dr. Roy Taylor, a nationally renowned police procedure expert, of the chase. “If your son steals your car and he runs, why would I chase him? We know who the person who committed the crime was. We take a report and call it a day until we can obtain arrest warrants.”
Since the crash, the Gill family has joined others who lost family members to police chases to advocate for overhaul of vehicle pursuit rules.
The family wants state lawmakers to create laws that would tell police agencies statewide how to craft pursuit rules, said the family’s attorney, Jarrett Ambeau — something they hope will help prevent deaths like Caroline's.
The state's current laws give "vast and basically limitless discretion to officers in pursuit," said Chase Trichell, an attorney for the family of Thaddeus Johnson, Jr.
Johnson, 22, was killed in October of 2020 in a high-speed chase involving seven officers trying to recover a vehicle allegedly stolen by a group of teenage girls, Trichell said.
The families aren't seeking a punitive criminal law for when chases go wrong, Ambeau said.
“The Gill family wants a legislative set of procedures that law enforcement officials have to comply with in order to know when to chase, when not to chase, when to use high speed, and when to put the public at risk versus when not to," he said.
Staff writer Paul Cobler contributed to this report.