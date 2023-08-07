East Baton Rouge deputies have arrested a Zachary man on child pornography counts after Snapchat, a social media app, tipped investigators off that a user uploaded explicit videos of young girls to an account.
Marcus Delgado Williams, 34, was taken into custody on two counts of pornography involving juveniles, the department said.
According to an affidavit, detectives with the state's Cyber Crimes Unit received a tip from Snapchat through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that two sexually explicit videos of girls under the age of 13 had been uploaded June 11.
A subpoena return from internet provider Cox Communications showed that the IP address of the account used to upload the videos could be traced to Williams' home address in Zachary, the affidavit says. Using an online law enforcement database, detectives learned Williams had a "lengthy criminal record for a variety of sexual offenses," most of which involved children under the age of 13, the document continues.
The affidavit says detectives then issued a search warrant to Snapchat, which revealed the account's display name as Raajah Rude. Williams has an email under the name rastarude96@yahoo.com, the affidavit notes, and his phone number was the same one used to register the Snapchat account.
Williams was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.