A woman has been arrested after video spread online earlier this month that showed her shooting at someone in a car, Baton Rouge police said.
Raneshia Pointer, 22, was booked on a count of attempted second degree murder and a count of illegal use of weapons, Sgt. Darren Ahmed, a Baton Rouge police spokesman, said at a news conference Wednesday.
A video posted to Instagram — taken by the victim while sitting in a car — shows Pointer arguing with another woman, who holds up a gun and shoots. The camera falls and muffled sounds can be heard as the woman drives away.
The video received tens of thousands of views.
Police were called to Our Lady of the Lake hospital June 7 after the victim, who is in her early 20s, arrived suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body, Ahmed said. She told police the shooting stemmed from a physical fight.
The women have had an ongoing feud, Ahmed said.
He noted that the incident is the latest in a growing number of arguments that have escalated over social media.
"The situation is troubling for everybody," he said. "Social media has been fuel for a lot of encounters in this area. It's becoming an ongoing thing."