Crime camera installed at the corner of the Triple S Grocery building at N. Foster Drive and Fairfields Ave., just five or six houses down Fairfields from where Devin Page, Jr. was killed in 2022, swings to scan the scene on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. It was installed recently through the Rice/Page Camera Initiative, a campaign to install crime cameras at businesses and other high crime areas, in honor of LSU student Allison Rice and three-year-old Page, both recent victims of gun violence. The camera at Triple S, paid for through a donation from the Live Like Allie Foundation, was specifically located to be near the Fairfields Ave. home where Page was killed. Triple S was also the site where Alton Sterling was killed by Baton Rouge Police in 2016.