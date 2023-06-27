A Baton Rouge initiative to install police cameras at businesses in high-crime areas received a $150,000 donation to surveil hotels in the capital city, officials announced at a Tuesday morning press conference.
Visit Baton Rouge, the city’s tourism marketing organization, said Tuesday it would donate $150,000 to the Page/Rice Initiative to install security cameras at hotels across East Baton Rouge Parish in collaboration with The Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Foundation.
The donation comes as part of Visit Baton Rouge’s strategic plan to increase tourism through 2025.
“This partnership was just an obvious choice,” said Jill Kidder, Visit Baton Rouge’s president and CEO. “This installation and monitoring of the safety cameras at our local hotels will certainly deter criminal activity and instill confidence in our visitors.”
The Page/Rice initiative, launched in November and modeled after Project NOLA, seeks to install the equipment at businesses in Baton Rouge’s crime hotspots. It is named after 3-year-old Devin Page Jr., who was shot and killed while sleeping in his bed on Fairfields Avenue in April 2022, and Allie Rice, a 21-year-old LSU student shot to death in her car while driving on Government Street in September.
In the seven months since the initiative’s launch, support has been strong, officials say — about $400,000 has been pledged for crime cameras within the city of Baton Rouge, according to Clay Young, chairman of the Baton Rouge Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Foundation.
Equipment for each unit costs about $2,600 to install and $500 per year to maintain, the Baton Rouge Area Chamber said when the program launched last year.
The contributions thus far have funded 34 camera installations, 49 completed assessments of potential locations and 63 additional assessments pending, said Baton Rouge police Capt. William Clarida.
The crime cameras are monitored by real-time centers operated by BRPD and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and help most in cases of homicides, armed robberies, break-ins and missing persons, law enforcement officials said.
In many of these cases, police say, witnesses of these crimes choose not to speak out of fear of retaliation; that’s where cameras can fill the gap in police investigations.
“They (cameras) are very powerful. They assist us in cases you wouldn’t even believe,” said Maj. William Stewart of EBRSO. “The camera is not biased. It does not sleep. It lets us accurately identify our bad actors when they commit crimes against citizens.”
Within city limits, the cameras have assisted in three homicide investigations that ended in arrests or warrants for arrests, including the June 1 beating death of 63-year-old Hosea Jackson outside the Triple S Food Mart on North Foster Drive.
Jackson was attempting to stop a fight between two men in front of the food mart before his death. The footage helped to identify Chadwick Williams, 41, and Jermain Franklin, 43, as suspects — Williams was booked on second-degree murder last week, while police continue to search for Franklin.
A crime camera was installed at Triple S Food Mart in March thanks to a donation from Rice's family.
The Page/Rice initiative has grown as overall shootings in the capital city have trended downward: Homicides are down 24%, shooting incidents are down 21% and shooting victims are down 19%, said BRPD Capt. William Clarida.
Homicides have been steadily declining since the record-breaking high of 149 killings in 2021, according to Advocate records.
The initiative is also working with Project NOLA, a New Orleans-based crime camera network, to ensure technology is configured properly, along with SafeBR, a coalition of city leaders looking to improve public safety.
To participate in the Page/Rice initiative, residents can request a free camera to be installed at their home or business location, pay for their own camera or sponsor a camera for another location.