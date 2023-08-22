The Baton Rouge Airport will hold a mock disaster drill Thursday to test the facility's emergency response plan, airport spokesman Jim Caldwell said.
Caldwell said travelers should expect to see smoke and a heavy first-responder presence between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Commercial airports are required by the Federal Aviation Commission to hold the drill every three years. All mutual aid agencies responsible for responding to emergencies and treating patients must participate in order to allow the airport to complete a comprehensive test of its system.
Caldwell said the drill will take place in an area separate from flight operations and should not affect commercial flights.