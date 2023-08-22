BR.brtodc.060223 TS 319.jpg

American Airlines Flight 4216, Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport 's first-ever nonstop flight from Baton Rouge to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C., heads down the runway to take off just before sunrise on Thursday, June 1, 2023. The number of passengers who have flown through Baton Rouge Metro during the first six months of 2023 is up 16.5% over the first half of 2022.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

The Baton Rouge Airport will hold a mock disaster drill Thursday to test the facility's emergency response plan, airport spokesman Jim Caldwell said. 

Caldwell said travelers should expect to see smoke and a heavy first-responder presence between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. 

Commercial airports are required by the Federal Aviation Commission to hold the drill every three years. All mutual aid agencies responsible for responding to emergencies and treating patients must participate in order to allow the airport to complete a comprehensive test of its system. 

Caldwell said the drill will take place in an area separate from flight operations and should not affect commercial flights. 

Email Elyse Carmosino at ecarmosino@theadvocate.com.