The alleged getaway car driver involved in a fatal shooting in Walker on Easter Sunday has been arrested, Walker Police said.
Danny Gonzales, 24, of Harvey, was shot and killed behind a restaurant in the 26800 block of Walker South Road around 11:30 a.m., according to police. Authorities believe three men were involved in the shooting and had escaped the scene in a white Honda SUV.
Police said Monday that the suspected getaway driver, Marvin Palacios, 26, also of Harvey, was arrested in Jefferson Parish by local sheriff's deputies. He will be transferred to Livingston Parish.
The white Honda SUV was also located in Jefferson Parish and seized in the investigation, police said.
Authorities have also issued an arrest warrant for the suspect believed to have pulled the trigger in the homicide but have not released his name.
Police are working to identify the third man believed to be involved in the shooting and anticipate an arrest warrant will soon be issued for that suspect, according to authorities.