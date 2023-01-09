A Hammond man accused of breaking into a home early Sunday morning was shot and killed by the homeowner, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say 51-year-old Robert Rheams broke into the home of a woman and her two young children on Klein Road on the outskirts of Hammond, armed with a shovel and lug wrench around 5 a.m. Sunday. A physical altercation between Rheams and the woman began and eventually ended with her shooting him.
Rheams was pronounced dead at the scene by the parish coroner, deputies say.
The Sheriff's Office said Rheams was also connected to a carjacking that took place earlier that morning.
No arrests have been made because the homicide appears justified, but the complete investigation will be sent to the District Attorney's office for further review, the Sheriff's Office said.