Two former Amite City officials were sentenced this week to one year in prison for violating federal election laws, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice said.
Jerry Trabona, 73, the former police chief, and Kristian “Kris” Hart, 50, a former councilmember, pleaded guilty in July to violating the law as part of a conspiracy to pay voters during a federal election, DOJ officials wrote in a press release.
Trabona was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine in addition to the one-year sentence.
A co-conspirator was also sentenced Wednesday to four months in prison for his role in the scheme.
Trabona and Hart agreed with each other and others to pay — or offer to pay — Tangipahoa Parish voters to cast ballots during the 2016 primary election and the 2016 general election, according to court documents and evidence presented at trial.
Trabona and Hart were candidates in those elections, officials said. Their vote-buying scheme included soliciting and hiring people to identify potential voters, transporting them to the polls and either paying or making promises of payment to voters.
Co-conspirator Sidney Smith, 69, also of Amite City, paid voters with money provided by the two former officials in the 2016 election, officials said.
Calvin Batiste and Louis Ruffino, who previously pleaded guilty for their involvement in the scheme, have yet to be sentenced.