A corrections officer at Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola was fired and arrested last week, accused of smuggling contraband, according to arrest documents.
Sarah Irwin, 31, was arrested March 27 and found with drugs, alcohol and 16 cell phones, the documents show.
Irwin was booked on distribution of Schedule I drugs, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drugs, malfeasance in office and possession of contraband at a penal institution, according to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office.
A spokesman with the Louisiana Department of Corrections said Irwin was terminated following the arrest. She had worked there since September.