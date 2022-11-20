A book bag and a pair of tennis shoes snatched from the back of a pickup truck after a Scotlandville High football game earned Joe “Willie” Washington life behind bars with no parole.
The 68-year-old former track star and prostate cancer survivor has spent the past decade in the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola fighting that sentence. Washington has long argued in court filings that a judge and prosecutors wrongly applied the law — ruling incorrectly that an old theft on his record carried a maximum term of 12 years, which rendered him eligible as a habitual offender for life without parole.
The Louisiana Supreme Court this week affirmed Washington and declared his sentence illegal.
The high court’s ruling illustrates a barrier for offenders trying to leverage a new Louisiana law that makes it easier for prosecutors to trim sentences deemed unjust or overly punitive. Even amid a wave of reforms that released thousands of people imprisoned for nonviolent crimes, district attorneys have offered second chances under the new law unevenly — with some reluctant to use it even in cases so extreme that courts later declare a sentence illegal.
Washington’s attorney said he sought to earn him a post-conviction deal under the law, passed in 2021 as Act 104. The district attorney’s office balked, the lawyer said.
“I ain’t ever killed nobody,” Washington said in a recent interview at his Angola living unit. “I don’t really understand, with all this crime they have going on out there, why somebody else couldn’t have my bed.”
Some Louisiana prosecutors, particularly Jason Williams in Orleans Parish, have cited the plea deal law liberally in trimming old sentences. But East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore’s office has employed it more selectively — using it in four post-conviction deals to-date. He said his office has received about 80 requests from offenders for plea deals under the law.
He has “no ax to grind'' with Washington, Moore said in an interview earlier this year. At the same time, he expressed a view common among prosecutors in south Louisiana: That judges’ authority to impose and alter sentences should remain sacrosanct.
“The separation of powers doctrine is a fundamental constitutional principle that must be respected and followed,” Moore said. “We believe that (the post-conviction law) was not designed for DAs to become a pardon or parole board, nor do DA’s have the authority to commute sentences. Likewise, decision-making power in the justice system is separated for good reason.”
A long court battle
An East Baton Rouge jury convicted Washington in 2011 of stealing from the back of the pickup truck outside Scotlandville High’s football stadium the previous year. Moore’s office argued then that Washington should get life without parole because he was a fourth felony habitual offender, with prior convictions for armed robbery and two burglaries each punishable by 12 years’ jail time.
The combination of a violent felony conviction and two felonies punishable by 12 years or more is grounds for life without parole under Louisiana’s repeat offender laws, which fall among the nation’s harshest enhancements for repeat offenders.
Washington, who earned a track scholarship to Mississippi’s Jackson State University after graduating from Scotlandville High in 1972, argued successfully before the state supreme court that the law was not applied properly in his case. While one of his simple burglary convictions cited by prosecutors carried a 12-year-maximum at the time he was sentenced in 2011, that wasn’t the case when the offense actually occurred in 1974; at that time, the maximum sentence was just nine years, the state supreme court wrote.
Washington’s age and health history mark him as part of a rapidly aging prison population placing strain on Louisiana's prison system. Yet an attorney who took on Washington’s case in 2020 on referral from the New Orleans-based Innocence Project, Chris Edmunds, said getting relief for what seemed like an obvious clerical error has proven difficult — even before the post-conviction law became an option.
“I thought this was such an obvious error that I would file a motion and we could probably get this resolved in a few months,” Edmunds said. “That was back in October of 2020. It is like pulling teeth.”
Other DAs
Drafted by Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick’s Office and advocates with Innocence Project New Orleans, Act 104 enjoyed support of the powerful Louisiana District Attorneys Association as it passed through the state legislature in 2021.
While one part of the measure expands avenues for prisoners to pursue claims of innocence once their appeals run dry, another part of the bill aims to provide legal cover in a scenario that has played out in Louisiana courts for years: Prosecutors have long asked judges to grant such post-conviction deals to avoid drawn-out legal fights when new evidence casts doubt on older verdicts, but for other reasons as well.
The law’s most prolific user has been Williams, the Orleans Parish DA. It “is an excellent addition that requires transparency in proceedings and inspires confidence from the community that cases are being settled on the merits of the issues before the court and not based on back door arrangements between lawyers,” Curtis Elmore III, a spokesperson for Williams’ office, said in a statement.
Moore said there are some cases where he would consider citing the law: those in which flawed evidence comes to light years after a conviction, or for certain defendants who have exceeded time limits on appeal filings.
But he believes strongly that most sentencing choices should be decided by judges — a view shared by other DAs in the region.
“Prosecutors charge and are responsible for prosecuting; there is a reason why prosecutors do not ultimately decide guilt and do not sentence,” he said. “While some may disagree with the decisions of juries and judges, absent abuses of discretion, respect for their decisions must be given. To not do so would significantly demean the integrity of our system."
Eighteenth Judicial District Attorney Tony Clayton has not cited the law to alter sentences for any offenders in his district west of the Mississippi River; nor has 20th Judicial District Attorney Sam D’Aquilla in East and West Feliciana parishes.
“I’m a firm believer that jury verdicts matter and judges’ decisions matter,” Clayton said. “They were in a better place to make the decision at that point in time when they made it. The witnesses testified. They assessed the testimony and the raw evidence in real time.”
District attorneys for the 21st judicial district in Livingston, St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes and the 23rd judicial district in Ascension, St. James and Assumption parishes did not immediately return messages inquiring about their use of the post-conviction plea deal law.”
Markus Kondkar, a professor of criminal justice at Loyola University in New Orleans who mostly studies sentencing, said a lack of prosecutorial oversight contributes to both the use of repeat offender bills and sentencing reprieve decisions.
“If there is a perception that, among voters, they want to see as many people going to prison as possible because they fear for public safety,” Kondkar said, “there is no political risk whatsoever to invoking your discretion in the direction of severity.”
A long battle
In its ruling in Washington’s case, the state supreme court spelled out what he has long argued: The 1974 simple burglary on his record was not punishable by 12 years’ imprisonment. It wasn’t until 1977 that this law was changed to render that offense’s maximum punishment a 12-year sentence, the high court wrote.
Not only was Washington’s life sentence illegal — so was the mandate that he not receive parole, the court ruled.
At his 2011 sentencing hearing, Washington said, the public defender assigned to his case failed to speak up about the discrepancy. The East Baton Rouge Office of the Public Defender did not immediately return a message inquiring about the case.
Washington’s family and friends say his brushes with the criminal justice system coincided with varying points in his life where he struggled mightily — intermittent bouts with drug addiction, but especially after the death of his young daughter in the 1970s.
“To see him being wronged through the court system, and to overpay his debt … now he’s an old man,” his sister, Deborah Eackles, said. “Why can’t he come home?”
Moore said staff in his office plan to meet to discuss Washington’s case on Monday in light of last week’s ruling by the supreme court. And an East Baton Rouge judge scheduled a hearing for Tuesday to re-evaluate his sentence.
Washington should have been sentenced as a fourth felony offender to a jail term “no less than twenty years and not more than his natural life,” the high court justices wrote in their ruling.