A man sentenced to life without parole under Louisiana’s repeat offender laws for stealing a book bag and pair of tennis shoes will soon walk free after the Louisiana Supreme Court declared his sentence illegal and the district attorney’s office moved to reduce his charges.
East Baton Rouge state court judge Tarvald Smith told Joe “Willie” Washington, 68, on Tuesday that he was sorry for how the court system had handled Washington's case over the years. Smith re-sentenced Washington to eight and a half years in Louisiana Department of Corrections custody, with credit for time served, after Assistant District Attorney Jermaine Guillory told Smith that his office would revoke Washington’s status as a habitual offender.
“Mr. Washington, you have a story to tell,” Smith told the courtroom, which was mostly empty save for a handful of Washington’s family and friends. “The law can be unfair at times. But in the end when I take this black robe off, I think justice has prevailed in this case."
Washington has served 11 years of his original life without parole sentence, meaning he is eligible for immediate release. Smith ordered him set free from Angola "as expeditiously as possible."
The one-time Scotlandville track star was convicted in 2011 of stealing the book bag and tennis shoes from the back of a pickup truck outside of the Scotlandville High football stadium the prior year. At the the time he had prior convictions from the 1970s for armed robbery and two burglaries.
Moore’s office argued then that Washington should get life without parole because he was a fourth felony habitual offender, with prior convictions for armed robbery and two burglaries, each punishable by 12 years’ jail time. The combination of a violent felony conviction and two felonies punishable by 12 years or more is grounds for life without parole under Louisiana’s habitual offender laws, which are among the nation’s harshest enhancements for people with prior criminal records.
An error in sentencing
While one of Washington's simple burglary convictions cited by prosecutors carried a 12-year-maximum penalty at the time he was sentenced in 2011, that wasn’t the case when the offense actually occurred in 1974. At that time, the maximum sentence was just nine years, Washington had long argued.
A lawyer referred to Washington’s case in 2020 by the Innocence Project in New Orleans, Chris Edmunds, said he spent about two years pursuing sentencing relief on the case.
Then last week, the Louisiana Supreme Court ruled with Washington, declaring his sentence illegal.
The ruling illustrated a barrier for offenders trying to leverage a new state law that makes it easier for prosecutors to trim certain sentences deemed overly punitive or unjust. Though the law had the backing of the powerful District Attorneys Association, DAs in south Louisiana have offered second chances under the measure unevenly — with some reluctant to employ it even in cases extreme enough that courts later strike down a sentence.
Edmunds had sought to earn Washington a so-called post conviction plea deal under the law, passed in 2021 as Act 104.
The high court said that both the mandatory life sentence and the mandate that Washington not receive parole were illegal, sending the case back to Smith’s courtroom for Washington to be re-sentenced.
'He's getting his life back'
After Guillory explained the district attorney’s choice to revoke the habitual offender bill, Smith announced the new sentence and the small crowd broke into applause.
Washington, his hands and feet shackled and wearing a large denim jacket draped over the shoulders of his orange prison suit, stood up and thanked Smith for his handling of the case. One of his friends, Linda Gibbens Robinson, said from the courtroom that she looked forward to cooking red beans and rice to celebrate his return home.
“I have my faults,” Washington told Smith. “I made a mistake that will never happen again.”
One of Washington’s close childhood friends, Wayne Robinson, said that his loved ones were grateful to both the District Attorney’s office and Smith for their decisions to drop the habitual offender charge and sentence him to time served, respectively.
“It’s such perfect timing that he’s coming home just before Thanksgiving,” Robinson said. “We’re thankful to everybody. He’s getting his life back.”
Edmunds said that Washington would have to return to Angola to be processed by the Department of Public Safety and Corrections on Tuesday afternoon and would likely be released Tuesday evening or early Wednesday.