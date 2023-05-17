A woman accused of driving a 12-year-old Central girl to the home where she was fatally shot was taken into custody Tuesday, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
Gentrea Rene Haley, 33, faces a count each of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, disturbing the peace, stalking and criminal trespass, arrest documents show.
Two other people, Ester Williams, 26, and Patrick Johnson, 37, were arrested last week in the killing of middle schooler Cedrica Lee, according to EBRSO.
Authorities say last Saturday's shooting was the result of a dispute between Williams and Haley, both of whom were dating Johnson.
According to arrest documents, Haley picked up Lee and two other female juveniles from a residence on Forest Grove Avenue, telling another adult that she was taking the children to a nearby store.
Witnesses later told police that Haley noticed Johnson and Williams, who is pregnant, drive past her on Forest Grove Avenue, leading Haley to follow the couple to the store, the documents say.
Once there, Haley did not get out of the car but allowed the girls to enter the store behind Johnson and Williams.
After the group left, Haley drove her 2011 Mazda CX9 directly to the residence where Johnson and Williams were living and instructed the girls to knock on the front door, according to documents. Lee and one of the other juveniles got out of the car and started to walk toward the front door, but ran back when they saw the knob turning.
As they were running, Williams opened the door and fired once, striking and killing Lee, documents say.
According to an affidavit, Williams told detectives she didn't realize she hit anyone until she heard people screaming, leading her to drop the gun, which Johnson picked up before driving off in a Chevrolet Colorado. Deputies took both into custody, and the weapon was later surrendered to authorities by Johnson's brother.
During her interview, Williams told deputies she saw the three girls following and laughing at her while they were inside the store. Williams said she ignored them, made her purchase and left, documents say.
Williams continued to tell deputies that when Haley first discovered they were both dating Johnson, Haley began to harass her whenever she visited her boyfriend on Forest Grove Avenue, adding that Haley would frequently barge into the residence uninvited or bang on the door.
Williams went on to say that she and Haley had settled their differences about a month earlier, when they both agreed to stop seeing Johnson. However, Haley later became angry when she learned Williams was pregnant with Johnson's child.
Williams was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of first-degree murder. Johnson was booked on accessory to the four counts.
Lee was a student at Park Forest Middle School in Baton Rouge.
During a vigil at Magnolia Garden Apartments on Greenwell Springs Road Tuesday, dozens of friends and family gathered in a courtyard at the complex to share their memories of Lee, holding pink and blue balloons with messages written on them.
One woman in attendance described her as a "strong, strong young lady."