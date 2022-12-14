Rain pounded the parking lot of a rundown motel off Sherwood Forest Boulevard on Wednesday as Baton Rouge police combed the scene of a shooting that left one person dead outside a ground-floor room — the second killing at the business in as many months.
The FairBridge Inn Express, where officers responded a little after 11 a.m. Wednesday, has been the scene to a spate of recent deaths due to gun violence and opioids. The motel is one of several along Interstate 12 driving the city’s fentanyl crisis, an Advocate investigation found this year.
Efforts to crack down on the FairBridge and other motel properties have fallen short — leaving a trail of fatal overdoses and killings that continues even as the city gets a handle on rising homicides.
Police combed the FairBridge Inn after Wednesday’s slaying, questioning at least three people and detaining one as guests looked on from balconies of the three-story building. Detectives huddled under an awning to escape the driving rain, standing near a glass door to the hotel’s office, which appeared to have been pierced by a bullet.
The victim’s body, covered in the remnants of medical equipment, lay face-up on the curb next to a truck with a smashed-in front engine.
But efforts to save the victim came too late. A coroner’s van pulled into the motel parking lot at noon as rain brought by a fast-moving system of storms intensified.
Baton Rouge police had not identified the victim or possible suspects as of Wednesday evening.
The slaying came amid a sharp decline in the city’s homicide rate after killings soared amid the economic and social disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The death marked the 101st killing of the year in East Baton Rouge Parish, records maintained by The Advocate show, compared to 142 by this point last year and 112 in 2020. The newspaper tracks intentional and unjustified killings per FBI crime reporting rules, data that is preliminary and could change if any killings are later ruled justified or unintentional.
Even amid the decline in homicides, the cluster of motels near I-12 have played host to persistent crime and deaths — killings, nonfatal shootings and drug overdoses.
Police had reported at least four slayings at those properties this year prior to Wednesday. A phone message left at the FairBridge Inn's office seeking comment on Wednesday's killing was not immediately returned.
The business is one of a dozen-or-so low-cost motels that emerged in the past two years as epicenters for Baton Rouge's opioid crisis. Ten of the 11 deadliest places in the parish for overdoses in that period were budget motels, an Advocate investigation found. The 11th is a hospital.
Crime, too, runs rampant at the properties. Documents obtained through public records requests show hundreds of calls-for-service to police and Emergency Medical Services personnel from many of the same motels in the past two years.
The problems proliferated despite an ordinance passed by the East Baton Rouge Metro Council in 2018 that sought to make it easier to penalize and shut down perennial offender motels. The law focused on human trafficking and prostitution but also gives officials leeway to crack down on other offenses.
District Attorney Hillar Moore has described plans in his office to weigh whether the hotel is in violation of Louisiana’s nuisance statute, which targets violent and drug-related crime at places like hotels and apartment buildings.
He said Wednesday that he was still waiting to learn the facts of the shooting at the FairBridge but that his office was "surely going to look at" how the incident played into whether the property could be declared a nuisance.
Police appeared to detain one person at the scene on Wednesday morning — a woman seen walking east away from the property on Boardwalk Drive before officers pursued her and returned her to scene of the killing.
Staff writer Elyse Carmosino contributed to this report.