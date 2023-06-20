A man arrested in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend last week told police that he was trying to grab a gun from the woman when it went off, striking her.
An arrest document for Khalil Holmes, 26, says police were dispatched to a home on North Parkview Drive on June 16 to respond to what had been reported as a "self-inflicted gunshot wound."
When they arrived, they found 20-year-old Akiyah Dorsey lying in the driveway outside a vehicle. Holmes told police he was Dorsey's boyfriend and that he had been in the car with her at the time of the incident, the affidavit says.
During questioning, he told investigators that Dorsey initially left his house earlier that evening but that she later contacted him to let him know he had left his bag and gun in her vehicle.
When Dorsey returned to the house, Holmes told police he went to the car's passenger side to collect his things, the document continues. He said he grabbed the gun from Dorsey, which caused it to go off, striking her once in the neck.
Police also spoke to an independent witness, who told them she was outside at the time of the shooting and heard Holmes ask Dorsey for the gun before hearing a loud pop, according to the affidavit.
Holmes was booked on one count of negligent homicide.