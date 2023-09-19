A man who was at large and wanted by authorities Tuesday robbed a Geismar gas station of $600 and a pack of condoms, Ascension Parish sheriff’s deputies said.
Deputies were looking for the robber who was armed with a gun when he entered the La. 73 gas station on Monday, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement Tuesday.
The man is believed to be armed and dangerous, and deputies said they are seeking the public's help in finding him.
Donovan Jackson, sheriff's spokesman, said no one was injured in the robbery.
Anyone with information to identify or locate this man can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at (225) 621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the sheriff's anonymous tip line.
Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867) and must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.