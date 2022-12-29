Baton Rouge police are searching for four suspects who used flashing lights to pull over at least three different vehicles in Baton Rouge and then rob the people inside them, the department said in a news release.
Driving in a white Ford Explorer, the armed robbers would flash their headlights or possibly use a blue flashing light to get people off the road, then rob them, the police statement said. The Explorer was recovered unoccupied in the 1500 block of North 23rd Street.
If a driver is being pulled over at night by a vehicle that isn't identifiable, police say to turn on hazard lights, drive to a well-lit area and dial 911. Dispatch operators will then be able to help.
Anyone with information on the robberies is urged to contact Baton Rouge police at (225) 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.