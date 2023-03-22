After six months of searching, Baton Rouge police arrested a man accused of a deadly shooting earlier this month who they believe may be connected to multiple other violent offenses.

Rashawn Alexander, 20, was booked on counts of first-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon by a person prohibited and distribution and possession of marijuana, police said.

He's accused of killing of Nicholas Williams, 35, whose body was found March 5 in the 4000 block of Alliquippa, police said at the time.

BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said both Baton Rouge Police and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office had been looking for Alexander for six months and believe he was involved in multiple other violent offenses. McKneely said Alexander had been arrested on prior charges and was out on bond when he killed Williams.

"We're looking at him for multiple shootings," McKneely said.

He noted that Alexander was required to wear an ankle monitor, though it was not clear whether he had taken the device off or otherwise tampered with it prior to his most recent arrest.

Local leaders have been vocal about their frustration with the number of shootings that have been committed by people who had already been arrested for recent violent crimes.

During a speech Wednesday at the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge, BRPD chief Murphy Paul pointed to an incident the day before in which officers arrested a man for attempting to shoot someone just days after he had posted bail for a previous violent offense.

"We are dealing with the same people over and over and over," Paul said.

Last October, East Baton Rouge's District Attorney Hillar Moore III called for 22-year-old fraternity shooting suspect Jaicedric Williams to be held without bond after it was revealed Williams had previously been arrested two years earlier on a count of domestic abuse battery but bonded out on $5,000 bail.