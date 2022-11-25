A man was shot dead and his brother was seriously injured in a shooting at a Grosse Tete truck stop and a man accused of shooting them was arrested Friday evening.
Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi said Timothy Washington, 42, was arrested without incident by personnel with the Livonia Police Department, Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office and Iberville SWAT. He faces one count of a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to Stassi, deputies were called to the Tiger Truck Stop along I-10 sometime after 10 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found Demore Debose, 29, dead from gunshot wounds.
Debose's brother, who authorities have not named, was taken to a hospital where he was in "serious but stable" condition Friday, Stassi said.
The sheriff said that after reviewing surveillance footage and speaking with witnesses, deputies determined the brothers had fought with a third man just before gunfire rang out.
"One of them pulled out a firearm and shot at one, and the other grabbed a gun and returned fire," Stassi said.
At least 40 rounds were fired into the parking lot, forcing nearly a dozen bystanders to run to safety. Stassi said detectives found several bullets lodged in cars at the scene.
Washington was injured in the incident but not hospitalized, said Stassi, who added that he planned to meet with District Attorney Tony Clayton Monday to discuss bringing further charges against Washington.