A man was arrested Thursday, accused of fatally shooting another man at a Boardwalk Drive motel late last year.
Adarryl James Young, 32, was taken into custody in the Nov. 10 killing of 24-year-old Hen'Trell Johnson at the FairBridge Inn Express, spokesman Lt. L'Jean McKneely said. Johnson died at the scene.
Young was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a count of second-degree murder.
The killing was just one in a string of deaths to occur at a handful of motels along the I-12 corridor, which have come to be known in recent years as hotbeds for drug-related and criminal activity.
A week before Johnson was shot dead, a 19-year-old woman was injured in another shooting at the OYO hotel on Gwenadele Avenue, less than two miles from where Johnson died.
Roughly a month later, Sedrick Lewis, 37, was also shot and killed in the parking lot of the FairBridge Inn Express.
The property was formerly a Red Rood Inn before it was sold in 2019.