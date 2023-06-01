BR.hotelowners.adv HS 001.jpg

The FairBridge Inn Express on Boardwalk Drive is seen Friday morning, December 23, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

A man was arrested Thursday, accused of fatally shooting another man at a Boardwalk Drive motel late last year. 

Adarryl James Young, 32, was taken into custody in the Nov. 10 killing of 24-year-old Hen'Trell Johnson at the FairBridge Inn Express, spokesman Lt. L'Jean McKneely said. Johnson died at the scene.  

Young was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a count of second-degree murder. 

The killing was just one in a string of deaths to occur at a handful of motels along the I-12 corridor, which have come to be known in recent years as hotbeds for drug-related and criminal activity

A week before Johnson was shot dead, a 19-year-old woman was injured in another shooting at the OYO hotel on Gwenadele Avenue, less than two miles from where Johnson died. 

Roughly a month later, Sedrick Lewis, 37, was also shot and killed in the parking lot of the FairBridge Inn Express.

The property was formerly a Red Rood Inn before it was sold in 2019. 

