Baton Rouge police arrested Thursday a man they say shot and killed someone in a residential area off Highland Road in July.
Keon Wilson, 42, was taken into custody Thursday on a count of second degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Jaylan Stanton.
A BRPD spokesman said an anonymous tip helped investigators gather evidence that led to Wilson's arrest.
According to police, Stanton was shot multiple times in the 200 block of West Johnson Street on July 7.
Wilson had previously served a 12-year sentence for armed robbery, a Department of Corrections spokesman said. He was released in April 2020.
Editors note: This story has been updated to correct the previous crime for which Wilson had been imprisoned; Baton Rouge Police had incorrectly said it was murder.