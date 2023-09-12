Days after a 79-year-old great-grandfather was found shot to death inside his home, police arrested his youngest son in the killing.
Douglas Brown, 30, was taken into custody late Tuesday night and booked on a count of second-degree murder.
According to police, John Brown Sr. was found dead from a gunshot wound shortly before 10 a.m. Sept. 9 inside the Leonidas Drive home the two shared.
Brown's son initially told The Advocate that he was the one who discovered his father's body.
In speaking to The Advocate on Monday, Brown and his brother John Jr. discussed their father's generous nature.
"He would give you the shirt off his back," Douglas Brown said.
A police spokesman said Tuesday that the shooting was possibly financially motivated.