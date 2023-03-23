Baton Rouge police say they are searching for two women for their possible involvement in the case of a Georgia man who vanished during a business trip and was later found dead of a suspected overdose.
The two women are Tabbetha Barner and Tiffany Ann Guidry. A warrant has been issued for Barner's arrest on counts of prostitution and failure to seek assistance, according to a news release. Guidry faces an arrest warrant for those counts and a count of unlawful disposal of human remains.
Nathan Millard, 42, went missing the night of Feb. 22 after attending an LSU basketball game and visiting a downtown bar; police later tracked his movements with security camera footage and say he visited several local businesses late into the night.
More than a week later, his body was found behind a shuttered funeral home, wrapped in plastic and a rug. Police believe he died of an accidental drug overdose; the coroner said there was no internal or external sign of trauma.
Police had previously arrested Derrick Perkins on counts of unlawful disposal of remains, obstruction of justice and other counts, claiming he was with Millard when he did drugs and dumped the body days later.
Police ask anyone with information about the case or the whereabouts of Barner and Guidry to call (225) 389-3866 or (225) 244-7867.