East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies are searching for a 15-year-old who escaped from custody Thursday after he was arrested on suspicion of simple burglary.
After the teen had been arrested and processed, a deputy escorted the teen back to his patrol unit. But then "the suspect jerked away from the deputy and fled on foot," sheriff's spokeswoman Casey Hicks said.
The deputy tried to recapture the suspect but was unsuccessful, Hicks said. The sheriff's office and Baton Rouge polie set up a perimeter but have been unable to find the suspect.
Because the suspect is a juvenile, Hicks did not release a name.