Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Sunday and noon Wednesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Anthony Berthelot, 54, 5462 Fairway Drive, Zachary, second-offense DWI, careless operation and driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Logan Edwards, 31, 6697 Audusson Drive, Greenwell Springs, third-offense DWI, disobeying a red light and improper lane usage.