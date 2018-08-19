A Baker man was arrested on a fifth DWI early Sunday after witnesses reported he was driving erratically around a gas station parking lot while brandishing a firearm, according to his arrest report.
Keithen Dixon, 31, is also accused of terrorizing and resisting an officer.
Officers responded to a Plank Road gas station and found Dixon in a convertible Ford Mustang with the top down, according to the arrest report. The store clerk told Louisiana State Police that Dixon was doing doughnuts around the gas pumps while waving his gun in the air.
Officers found a gun on the passenger floorboard, according to the report. Dixon later told police he had downed half a pint of vodka.
He was found to have three prior DWI arrests and one arrest for refusing a Breathalyzer test.
Once in police custody, Dixon "began to grow irate, started yelling and tensing his body," officers wrote in the arrest report. He also tried to leave.
Dixon, 1017 Sinbad Drive, Baker, was booked into Parish Prison on one count each of DWI, terrorizing and resisting an officer.