A Baton Rouge man was arrested after beating a woman with a wrench, police reported.
Kentrell Williams, 22, arrived at a residence on North 47th Street late Wednesday morning armed with a wrench, according to booking documents.
Williams, flanked by two other people, approached the home and broke two windows as he yelled at a woman to come outside. When the woman opened the door, Williams entered the doorway and struck her multiple times with the wrench, documents say.
He later told police he broke the windows of the woman's home due to an ongoing dispute, but denied beating her with the wrench.
Police booked Williams, of 4711 Oaklon Avenue, into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on aggravated second-degree battery, home invasion and simple criminal damage to property.