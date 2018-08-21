Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Monday and noon Tuesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Shannon Early, 36, 7444 Glenn Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, headlights required and reckless operation.
- Melissa Mitchener, 52, 2304 St. Regis Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, flight from an officer, simple obstruction of highway, hit and run, and simple criminal damage to property.
- Camila Padilla, 19, 1992 Fern St., Denham Springs, first-offense DWI and headlights required.