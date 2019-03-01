Baton Rouge police have arrested a suspect in the December killing of Brian Allen Cook, a Texas man who was found shot to death inside an abandoned house on Dayton Street.

Christopher Pender, 28, was arrested Friday, police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said in a news release. Pender is accused of robbing and killing Cook.

Cook, 42, was found dead in the 2500 block of Dayton Street the morning of Dec. 5.

The owner of the abandoned house said he had seen people hanging around on the porch from time to time and had told them to leave. He said he and his sister inherited the house and planned to fix it up but hadn't been able to afford the necessary repairs.

He also noted the overall decline of the neighborhood, which is a small area between Plank Road and Interstate 110 close to the highway overpass.

Pender, of 8947 Rickwood Drive, was booked into Parish Prison on a count of first-degree murder.