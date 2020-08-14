A cardboard cutout of Queasha Hardy stands in her mother's front yard, memorializing one of her signature looks: bright blue hair styled in perfect curls, rainbow nail polish, a strapless dress and gold watch, oversized glasses and yellow socks.
Almost three weeks after losing her child to gun violence, Rosalyn Henderson is left with beautiful memories, photos and videos of better times. She feels empty — grateful for the memories but longing for the real thing.
Hardy, 24, was gunned down outside a Baton Rouge apartment complex the afternoon of July 27. The case remains unsolved, but police said it's an active investigation and detectives are following up on leads.
"I just want justice for my baby," Henderson said. "There is so much gun violence destroying families. … I'm trying to start my life over."
Hardy was so full of life, so vibrant and passionate, that her death still seems almost impossible, friends and relatives said. She was the 60th person killed in 2020 as homicides across the parish have risen to a historic high over the past several months, according to Advocate records.
Her family hosted a funeral service and celebration last weekend, doing their best to say goodbye in style, with one last grand gesture that would have made her proud. Dozens of people turned out dressed in their most fabulous outfits, many wearing shirts and masks printed with Hardy's photo.
There was a jazz band and second line march to the gravesite. People danced along, waving green bandanas and feathered parasols, and then laid her to rest.
Hardy had come out as transgender several years ago and was well known in Baton Rouge's LGBT community. She was unapologetic about her identity and radiated love even in the face of discrimination, her friends said.
"A lot of people don't understand the trans community here, and what people don't understand they're afraid of," said DaLaja Johnson, Hardy's close friend, who is also trans. "They tend to shun us, but at the end of the day, we're human too — we have feelings, we bleed, we have a heart."
Henderson said that, when her child came out as trans, she became worried about Queasha's safety, knowing that not everyone would treat her with acceptance and respect.
Baton Rouge police have said detectives don't believe she was targeted in the shooting because of her gender or sexual orientation. Officials haven't released additional information about a possible motive.
Homicides of trans people nationwide are up compared to previous years, according to data tracked by the national nonprofit Human Rights Campaign. Hardy was at least the 25th trans person killed across the country in 2020 — after a total of 27 such killings were recorded during all of 2019.
Advocates believe those numbers are likely an underestimate, since law enforcement and the media often incorrectly identify the victims based on their name and gender assigned at birth.
The killings are disproportionately concentrated in the South and in areas where residents are more likely to live in poverty, said Elliott Kozuch, press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign.
Hardy is one of trans people were killed in the Baton Rouge area last month. The second was Shakie Peters, another Black transgender woman who was found dead in rural St. Helena Parish. Law enforcement officials have not announced an arrest in her case.
Advocates for the trans community warn of an "epidemic of violence" that has been most devastating for trans women of color. These are people who often face discrimination in housing and hiring, which can translate into economic hardship and precarious or dangerous situations, Kozuch said.
Hardy's friends and relatives said the timing of her death is especially tragic because she had just opened her own hair salon business — So Federal Styles by Queasha — which was quickly taking off.
She was excited and optimistic about her future pursuing a career she loved. She had worked at Popeye's for some time before starting her business.
Henderson, who also used to work as a hairstylist, said Queasha was part of a new generation of stylists and would often find inspiration on Youtube or social media, then teach herself how to achieve the same looks. Several of her clients have posted on Facebook in the days following her death, one even saying she had an appointment that evening and was planning to show up until she received news of the shooting.
She also had plans to party with some friends that night. She probably would have spent hours getting ready as usual, often looking up from her mirror to sing along with whatever song was playing, makeup brush still in hand. That was a typical weekend evening with Hardy, her friends said.
Now her loved ones are hoping for justice.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the BRPD Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 to submit an anonymous tip.