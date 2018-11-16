A Baton Rouge man was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish prison Friday on a count of attempted second-degree murder after confessing to shooting and critically injuring another man, arrest documents show.
The shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday on Sherwood Street, near North Foster Drive.
Tiwan Snowden, 26, of 8623 Rush Ave. in Baton Rouge, admitted to police that he shot the victim multiple times, then tried to move the victim to a vehicle, to leave the scene, arrest records said.
Snowden also told police that he gave the firearm to another man to remove the weapon from the scene.
The victim, who was shot in the neck and head, remains in critical condition in a local hospital, arrest records said.
In addition to the count of attempted second-degree murder, Snowden was booked into jail in the early morning hours of Friday on a count of obstruction of justice.
Bail has been set at $310,000.