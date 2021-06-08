Baton Rouge police arrested one person and were searching for four more potential suspects in the Memorial Day triple homicide that left two young men and a toddler gunned down at a College Drive apartment complex pool, Chief Murphy Paul said Tuesday.

In addition to the already-arrested suspect, officers expected to book two more people into jail that afternoon, and two more warrants were pending, for a total of five suspects, Paul said.

At least two of the five suspects are juveniles, including the one already in custody.

Police could not give a motive for the shooting yet, Paul said.

Paul thanked the community for stepping up, getting involved and working with law enforcement to make these arrests possible.

"We're asking you to get involved before the crimes happen. Let's not wait," Chief Paul said, using the case as an example of what can be accomplished when members of the public reach out to police with tips.

Ideally those tips would come in time to prevent crimes, he says.

BRPD has scheduled a press conference for 3:30 p.m., when more details will be available. Check back soon for updates.

The shooting, which added to an already unprecedented murder rate plaguing Baton Rouge, prompted responses from the police chief and mayor last week, both pledging to keep fighting gun violence and asking the public to help local law enforcement solve crimes.

Gunfire broke out around 8 p.m. inside the pool area of the Fairway View apartments on College Drive, a relatively upscale complex that caters to LSU students.

Dwayne Dunn Jr., 16, and his friend Reginald Thomas, 20, were pronounced dead on the scene. The toddler, Ja'Tyri Brown, later died at the hospital just a few months before her second birthday. Police believe she was not an intended target.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

+7 'My world is over': Loved ones of infant, two others killed in shooting left grieving At a Memorial Day barbecue, 1-year-old Ja'Tyri Brown was playing in the water while her dad manned the grill — and then a fight broke out.

Dunn and Thomas were hanging out at the pool that evening, though neither of them lived at the complex. The gunman kept shooting even after killing them, which is when Ja'Tyri was gunned down while playing in the water, according to her family.

"Whenever we have a tragedy like this, the whole community wakes up and says, 'Hold up, this is not acceptable. This is senseless,'" East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said in an interview last week. "My heart grieves with these families, and I'm not going to give up the fight."

The tragic incident came amid an ongoing spike in gun violence that started last year during the pandemic and shows no signs of slowing. Just hours before the triple homicide, a man was shot while driving on Addison Street off Winbourne Avenue. He was found dead after crashing his car.

The week prior, two masked gunmen drove up to the Siegen Lane IHOP around lunchtime and shot two employees, leaving one dead. Another young man was killed when an argument involving several people escalated into gunfire shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday on North Marque Ann Drive.

Baton Rouge police are investigating two other suspicious deaths reported over the weekend. On Monday evening, a road rage incident escalated into gunfire behind the B-Quik convenience store on Perkins Road, leaving one driver shot to death.

Across the parish, authorities have recorded at least 67 murders since Jan. 1, most within city limits — a roughly 60 percent increase over the same time last year, with nearly one person killed every two days. Compare that to 2016, when the parish recorded 62 murders for the entire year.

+5 With unprecedented murder rate in Baton Rouge, police chief says time to 'get a handle on it' Shameka Murray started worrying about her son almost immediately after Baker High School went virtual and suspended sports amid the pandemic l…

The numbers are drawn from records maintained by The Advocate, which tracks intentional and unjustified killings per FBI crime reporting rules, though the data is preliminary and subject to change.

During an interview last week, Paul described several efforts he hopes will bring down the numbers, especially moving into the hot summer months when violence often spikes. One of them involves officers using data and technology to study criminal networks and the environments in which they operate. Another will deploy so-called violence interrupters, often former gang members or drug dealers who receive training to mentor youth and deescalate conflicts on the neighborhood level.