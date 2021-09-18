2 dead in triple shooting at family gathering in New Roads, Point Coupee Sheriff's Office says
Two young men died and their father was seriously injured after a relative shot them at a family gathering in New Roads Friday night, according to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff René Thibodeaux said his department received a call for a shooting at a home on Delta Place Road at around 9:30 p.m.
Once deputies arrived, they found two dead victims between the ages of 24 and 28 who were shot in the chest at close range.
A third victim, believed to be their father, was shot in the hip and was airlifted to Baton Rouge General Hospital. He is expected to survive.
Investigators identified the shooter as Morris Hollins, who is still at large.
Thibodeaux said he's horrified by the crime.
"It's so sad," he said. "It's horrible."
1 shot to death at Raxx Bar and Grill in Erwinville, West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says
One person is dead following an early-morning shooting Saturday at a bar in Erwinville, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says.
Deputies responded at 1:45 a.m. to a reported shooting in the Raxx Bar & Grill parking lot, WBSO spokesman Zack Simmers said.
When officers arrived, they found one person wounded.
The victim was taken to a hospital and later died.
Simmers said WBRSO has one suspect who is not yet in custody.
Woman injured in Plank Road shooting Saturday, Baton Rouge police say
A woman was shot late Saturday morning on Plank Road, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
BRPD spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely said the woman was in the 5900 block of Plank Road around 11:35 a.m. when someone shot her.
McKneely said she escaped by pulling into a nearby Shoppers Value parking lot. Her injuries are not life-threatening, he said.
A motive and suspect are not yet known, McKneely added.
2 arrested on DWI counts in East Baton Rouge
Authorities arrested two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Samuel Vekovius, 18, of 761 Hazelwood Drive, Shreveport, was booked on one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, one count of hit and run, and one count of battery against a dating partner.
- Taylor Kentro, 48, of 2813 Winnebago St., Baton Rouge, was booked on operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense, one count of reckless operation of a vehicle, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of illegal possession of stolen firearms.