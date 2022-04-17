5 booked on DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish between Saturday, Sunday
Authorities arrested at least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Dimitris Rucker, 44, of Zachary, was arrested on one count each of fifth-offense DWI, careless operation of a motor vehicle, no liability insurance and possession of an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle.
- Bernard Pogue, 26, of Vivian, was arrested on one count each of first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, hit and run, driving with a suspended license, no insurance, possession of an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle and distribution of a schedule II drug.
- Marcus Salisberry, 43, of Baton Rouge, was arrested on one count each of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and flight from an officer.
- Antoine Pryer, 31, of Houston, Texas, was arrested on one count each of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle, obstruction of public passage, possession of a schedule I drug and distribution of a schedule I drug.
- Rasheda Deloach, 31, of Baton Rouge, was arrested on one count each of fourth-offense DWI, no proof of insurance and no liability insurance.