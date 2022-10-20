Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a former reserve Gonzales Police officer after he was accused in an alleged domestic battery incident earlier this month, law enforcement officials said Thursday.
The woman whom Michael Ray Britt is accused of battering had had a protective order out against him at the time of the alleged attack, sheriff's deputies said.
The incident happened some time on or before Oct. 10 when the woman filed a complaint, deputies added.
On Oct. 12, deputies arrested Britt, 31, of Prairieville, with counts of domestic violence with child endangerment and violation of a protective order, deputies said. A child was in the home at the time of the alleged battery, deputies said.
Britt was booked into Ascension Parish Prison the next morning, online records say.
Britt was a volunteer Gonzales officer who graduated from the department's training academy in December 2021 and had joined the police force 10 months ago, Gonzales officers said on Thursday.
Britt also previously worked for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office in the parish jail starting in 2018 but left after a year and half for another job, said Casey Rayborn Hicks, sheriff's spokeswoman.
It's not clear where Britt was working at the time of his arrest on Oct 12. But he was released from his volunteer post with the Gonzales department almost a week earlier on Oct. 6 after sheriff's deputies had responded to an earlier domestic call to his home, Ami Clouatre, police spokeswoman, said. That incident had triggered the protective order.
As a Gonzales reserve officer, Britt was issued a weapon and was called to duty when the department was in need of extra manpower, Clouatre said.
Among his responsibilities, Britt could have been used for patrols, traffic stops and crowd control at major events, Clouatre said.
Clouatre said the department does training and standard background checks for reserve officers. Bail documents in Ascension say Britt has no prior criminal history.
Britt remained in Ascension Parish Prison Thursday afternoon with bail of $12,000, online records say.
