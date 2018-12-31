A suspect in a shooting Monday afternoon that left one male victim with multiple gunshot wounds surrendered Monday afternoon, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies responded to reports of a shooting around noon Monday off Lotts Lane, sheriff's office spokeswoman Lori Steele said in a news release.
Authorities released the suspect's name and a description of his vehicle not long after the shooting. Steele then announced less than half an hour later that Michael Meade, 38, had been taken into custody after turning himself in.
Sheriff Jason Ard said the male victim was shot more than once but "was alert when transported." Ard did not say whether the victim is expected to survive.
"At this point in the investigation, it appears this was not a random act," Ard said. "We believe the suspect and the victim were familiar with one another."
Authorities said Meade had been last seen in a blue Chevrolet S10 extended cab older model truck with no front bumper and a broken back window covered with plastic.