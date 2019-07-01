The damage from a fire Sunday at a commercial building on Airline Highway in Baton Rouge has been valued at $1 million or more, according to the St. George Fire Department.
Foul play is not suspected.
Firefighters were dispatched to the business at 11536 Airline Highway around 11:30 a.m. to find dense black smoke venting from the roofline of the building. The fire was declared under control at noon, but is still under investigation.
The St. George Fire Department said it is working with insurance and origin engineers and investigators.
No additional details are available.