Authorities arrested at least six people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison on between noon Sunday and noon Tuesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Parker Brown, 19, 100 Babcock Road, Colquitt, Georgia, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and speeding.
- Kodie Lee, 25, 11580 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, simple obstruction of highway, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle, and no proof of insurance.
- Tony Muse, 47, 12254 La Margie Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and drinking in a motor vehicle.
- Lakesia Trusclair, 40, 2241 General Jackson Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, failure to maintain control and driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Wilbert Walker, 66, 655 North St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and obstruction of highway.
- Freddie Williams, 51, 8825 Old Hermitage Parkway, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control, resisting an officer and battery of a police officer.