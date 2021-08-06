A 66-year-old woman was killed in a crash Friday on Airline Highway in East Baton Rouge, Louisiana State Police said.
Officials say Yolanda Schuchard, of Baton Rouge, was driving west on Airline Highway just north of Jefferson Highway shortly before 11:30 a.m. when, for an unknown reason, she failed to brake at a stop sign and veered into the opposing lanes.
That's when someone driving a Chevrolet 2500 struck Schuchard’s 2013 Toyota Camry on its driver-side door, officials said.
LSP said both drivers buckled up at the time of the crash. But Schuchard sustained critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Chevrolet came away with only minor injuries and was transported to a hospital.
Toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.