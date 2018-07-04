Authorities arrested at least six people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison on Wednesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Taylor Davis, 23, 4600 Burbank, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and disobeying a traffic control device.
- Michael Leduff, 52, 4343 Denham St., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, driver's license suspended or revoked, required tail lamps, license plate switched and seat belt violation.
- Vimore Parchment, 63, 11585 N. Harrell's Ferry, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and driving left of center.
- Anthony Prestridge, 51, 12600 Alysha Drive, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage and driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Gregory Shaffer, 31, 7124 W. Meadow Park Ave., Shreveport, first-offense DWI, headlights required, no liability insurance and driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Carson Smith, 18, 258 Ridgewood Road, Pontotoc, Mississippi, first-offense DWI and failure to maintain control.