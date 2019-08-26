Brionne "BG" Linson told his aunt he wanted to be a police officer when he grew up. He had just started eighth grade and joined his school's football team.

But he won't get to finish out the season or graduate from high school or start his career in law enforcement.

Brionne, 14, was found shot to death near the intersection of South 16th Street and North Boulevard late Friday night in Baton Rouge. He was one of two teenagers injured in the shooting.

Youth shot dead and 18-year-old injured in Baton Rouge, police say A shooting late Friday off North Boulevard left a youth dead and an 18-year-old man injured.

Now Brionne's family is asking anyone with information about the case to come forward and help detectives make an arrest.

"Somebody knows something. … Just think if this was your child, you'd want justice," his aunt Tammy Linson said Monday afternoon. "He was just a kid. Lord Jesus, he was too young."

Linson said her nephew was dropped off at his uncle's residence on St. Vincent de Paul Place earlier that day to see his dad, who often spends time there. The shooting occurred just blocks away from that address. She said BG lived with his mom but spent weekends with his dad and was hanging out with two of his brothers Friday night.

Baton Rouge police have released few details about the shooting, which occurred in an area where much of the city's homeless population congregates for its concentration of social services organizations and shelters. The area also contains several suspected drug houses, according to residents and law enforcement.

In May, another man was shot and killed on the porch of a vacant house on Convention Street, a few blocks from where Brionne was found with multiple gunshot wounds and later pronounced dead on the scene about 10:40 p.m. Friday. The second victim in that incident was shot in the arm and brought to the hospital for treatment.

Police waited until Monday morning to release Brionne's name and age, saying initially the victim appeared to be a juvenile.

Baton Rouge's latest homicide victim is 14-year-old boy, police say The juvenile killed in a shooting late Friday off North Boulevard in Baton Rouge has been identified as 14-year-old Brionne Linson.

Linson said she stayed home from her job as a school custodian on Monday because she wanted to spend time talking to police about her nephew's case. She showed up at Baton Rouge police headquarters in the morning but wasn't able to speak with a detective until she called their office a few hours later.

She's hopeful investigators will solve the case and bring her family closure.

Brionne was the youngest of eight siblings. He loved to play outside and ride his bike, or stay in and play video games, his aunt said. He enjoyed school, especially since he had joined the football team.

"He just was a happy child. He had his whole life ahead of him," she said. "He wanted to be a police officer because he liked helping people. Now he can't be nothing."

Brionne is the youngest person to be killed by gun violence in Baton Rouge so far this year, but one of several teenagers, according to records maintained by The Advocate. Those victims include Bobby Duncan Jr., 15, who was shot and killed while riding his bike on South 18th Street in April.

Baton Rouge teen arrested in April killing of 15-year-old found shot in the head A Baton Rouge man was arrested Thursday in the shooting death of a 15-year-old in April, Baton Rouge Police said.

Linson said her nephew's tragic death should be a wake up call to Baton Rouge residents.

"Our kids are dying in the streets. As adults we need to come together and solve this," she said. "Otherwise these things are gonna keep happening and happening and happening because people are too afraid to go to the police — because they don't believe in snitching. … We need to change the culture."