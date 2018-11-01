A man brought in Wednesday afternoon for questioning about an attempted murder was found Thursday morning after escaping from the Violent Crimes Unit at State Police Headquarters.
Steven Corbitt, 35, was placed in a holding cell around 3 p.m. and was discovered to have escaped about 15 minutes later, according to Baton Rouge police.
He was taken into custody around 7:30 a.m. by Louisiana State Police Task Force without injury and faces additionally charges, law enforcement said.
In addition to second-degree murder, Corbitt was accused of illegal use of a weapon and aggravated assault with a firearm from a weekend incident, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said.
Corbitt has several prior arrests in East Baton Rouge Parish. His criminal history includes pleading guilty to carnal knowledge of a juvenile in 2008, according to online court records.